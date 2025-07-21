SC pulls up ED over political misuse, rejects appeal in MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah’s wife

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Karnataka High Court’s order quashing the MUDA case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi, observing that the Enforcement Directorate was being misused as a political tool in sensitive cases.

"Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used", said, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.

The top court made these scathing observations after hearing an appeal filed by the ED challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Parvathi, wife of the Karnataka chief minister.

While rejecting the appeal of the ED, the top court came down heavily on Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju -- senior law officer of the agency -- and warned him, please don’t compel us to open our mouths. "Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED," the top court said.