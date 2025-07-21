SC pulls up ED over political misuse, rejects appeal in MUDA case against CM Siddaramaiah’s wife

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the Karnataka High Court’s order quashing the MUDA case against Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s wife B M Parvathi, observing that the Enforcement Directorate was being misused as a political tool in sensitive cases.
"Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used", said, a two-judge bench of the top court, headed Chief Justice B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran.
The top court made these scathing observations after hearing an appeal filed by the ED challenging a Karnataka High Court order that quashed proceedings in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) case involving Parvathi, wife of the Karnataka chief minister.
While rejecting the appeal of the ED, the top court came down heavily on Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju -- senior law officer of the agency -- and warned him, please don’t compel us to open our mouths. "Otherwise, we will be forced to make some harsh comments about the ED," the top court said.
Narrating his experience (as a judge), the CJI clarified that unfortunately, he has some (bad) experience in Maharashtra. "Don’t perpetuate this violence across the country. Let political battles be fought before the electorate. Why are you being used,” the CJI said and upheld the Karnataka HC's order in the case.
The case in question was to the allegations that Parvathi, the CM’s wife, received plots in an upscale Mysuru locality under a 50:50 land return scheme from MUDA, in exchange for 3.16 acres acquired by the authority.
After a brief hearing on Monday, the top court rejected the appeal of ED, and observed "We do not find any error in the reasoning adopted in the approach of the learned single judge. In the peculiar facts and circumstances of the case, we dismiss it."
Notably, the ED had moved the top court in March 2025, challenging the Karnataka HC's order of quashing the summons issued by the ED against Parvati and others.