A, B-Khata regulations get stamp under Great Bengaluru Governance Act

BENGALURU: The State government on Friday issued an order, approving regulations for issuing A- and B-Khata for properties under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Once BBMP ceases to exist and Great Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Act comes into effect, properties constructed after September 30, 2024, will not be given B-Khata.

The move aims to bring nearly 6 lakh properties under the Greater Bengaluru Authority/BBMP tax ambit.

The order empowers the administration to even declare a private road connecting vacant land as ‘public land’, under Section 212 of the GBG Act. The order also makes it clear that any property on land under Revenue Survey Number/Hissa Survey and yet to be converted for non-agricultural purpose, may not require the Deputy Commissioner’s approval, provided the land falls under the Revised Master Plan for Bengaluru. The fee for conversion is to be paid to the authority.

After conversion, vacant land under Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act (KCTP), 1961, can be treated as a single plot/layout and the sites given A-Khata as per GBG Act.

After relevant approval under Section 17 and 15 of the KCTP Act, owners can seek building plan approvals, commencement certificates and occupancy certificates. The order states that properties which already have B-Khata will have to follow the same rules. However, if there is any violation, they cannot go ahead with construction.