A, B-Khata regulations get stamp under Great Bengaluru Governance Act

BENGALURU: The State government on Friday issued an order, approving regulations for issuing A- and B-Khata for properties under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). Once BBMP ceases to exist and Great Bengaluru Governance (GBG) Act comes into effect, properties constructed after September 30, 2024, will not be given B-Khata.
The move aims to bring nearly 6 lakh properties under the Greater Bengaluru Authority/BBMP tax ambit.
The order empowers the administration to even declare a private road connecting vacant land as ‘public land’, under Section 212 of the GBG Act. The order also makes it clear that any property on land under Revenue Survey Number/Hissa Survey and yet to be converted for non-agricultural purpose, may not require the Deputy Commissioner’s approval, provided the land falls under the Revised Master Plan for Bengaluru. The fee for conversion is to be paid to the authority.
After conversion, vacant land under Karnataka Country and Town Planning Act (KCTP), 1961, can be treated as a single plot/layout and the sites given A-Khata as per GBG Act.
After relevant approval under Section 17 and 15 of the KCTP Act, owners can seek building plan approvals, commencement certificates and occupancy certificates. The order states that properties which already have B-Khata will have to follow the same rules. However, if there is any violation, they cannot go ahead with construction.
Buildings already constructed on unauthorized layout land/sites either without khata or B-Khata from BBMP, other than multi-unit flats/ units on a single plot, can be issued A-Khata for both the plot and building, provided they have not violated zoning regulations and master plan.
In case of an existing multi-unit building, the order suggests that B-Khata be issued by BBMP as per the Greater Bengaluru Governance Act, 2024, provided the buildings/flats were constructed on or before September 30, 2024, and have approval from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom), the order stated.
B-Khata does not confer any right to regularize violations made or title, ownership or legal status to such buildings, says the order. Such buildings shall always be liable for action for violation of law under the GBG Act, 2024, or any other law.
For unauthorized sub-divided part of vacant land duly converted under Section 95 of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act, 1964, already transacted through a registered deed but without relevant approvals under the KCTP Act 196l, a person can only obtain A-Khata.