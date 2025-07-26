Urea shortage creating unrest among farmers: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Even as Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that there is a spurt in demand for urea fertiliser and that this shortage is creating unrest among farmers, Department of Fertilisers (DoF) maintained that it is closely monitoring the situation to ensure the state’s farmers have timely access to urea throughout the Kharif season.

“DoF has ensured timely and adequate availability of 8.73 lakh MT of urea against pro-rata requirement of 6.3 lakh MT to Karnataka during the ongoing Kharif 2025 season so far. During the same period, the state has recorded sales of 7.08 LMT-much higher than the pro-rata requirement,” the Department of Fertilisers stated, responding to Siddaramaiah’s letter to Minister for Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals and Fertilisers Jagat Prakash Nadda.

DoF further added that it continues to closely monitor the situation and coordinate with the State Government to ensure Karnataka’s farmers have timely access to urea throughout the Kharif season.