Dharmasthala mass burial case enters key phase as SIT inspects alleged sites

MANGALURU: The probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case has entered a crucial phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) launching ground work on Monday.
The team carried out a spot inspection of the alleged burial sites in Dharmasthala village, Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada, in the presence of the witness-complainant amid heavy security.
The witness-complainant in the case arrived at the SIT office in Belthangady around 11:30 am on Monday, with his face covered and accompanied by his legal counsel. After being questioned for an hour by investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama, he was taken to the Nethravathi bathing ghat area.
There, in the presence of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team, officials from the Revenue and Forest departments, and staff from the Land Records division, he pointed out several locations related to the case for on-ground verification.
"We will start the fieldwork today and conduct the spot mahazar of all the burial sites he has identified," an official involved in the investigation told The New Indian Express on condition of anonymity.
According to sources, the alleged burial sites shown by the complainant will be identified and secured, with movement restricted to prevent any tampering with evidence ahead of a possible exhumation of the skeletal remains.
The complainant recorded his statements on Saturday and Sunday before SIT officials DIG M N Anucheth and investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama. SIT chief Pronab Mohanty also joined the interrogation on Sunday.
The complainant, reportedly a former sanitation worker, had filed a complaint with the Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police and the Dharmasthala police. He alleged that he was threatened and forced to bury the bodies of individuals who were victims of rape and murder within Dharmasthala village limits and nearby areas.
Following his complaint, a case was registered at the Dharmasthala police station on July 4.
A week later, the complainant appeared before the court in Belthangady, recorded his statement, and produced the skeletal remains which he claimed to have exhumed himself. The remains were seized by the police in the presence of advocates and panch witnesses.
The SIT was formed on July 19 and officially took over the case files from the local police on July 25.