Dharmasthala mass burial case enters key phase as SIT inspects alleged sites

MANGALURU: The probe into the Dharmasthala mass burial case has entered a crucial phase, with the Special Investigation Team (SIT) launching ground work on Monday.

The team carried out a spot inspection of the alleged burial sites in Dharmasthala village, Belthangady taluk, Dakshina Kannada, in the presence of the witness-complainant amid heavy security.

The witness-complainant in the case arrived at the SIT office in Belthangady around 11:30 am on Monday, with his face covered and accompanied by his legal counsel. After being questioned for an hour by investigating officer Jitendra Kumar Dayama, he was taken to the Nethravathi bathing ghat area.