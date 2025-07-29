ISRO-NASA satellite NISAR to be launched on July 30

BENGALURU: NASA-ISRO’s joint satellite NISAR is all set to be launched on July 30 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikotta at 5.40 pm using the ISRO’s Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle (GSLV)-F-16. NISAR is the first collaborative satellite developed by NASA and ISRO. It is expected that by the end of 2025, science enthusiasts, government agencies, and citizens will be able to access data on any changes in the Earth’s surface and even see the satellite images live.

ISRO scientists said the first 90 days after the launch of the satellite will be dedicated to commissioning, also termed as the In-orbit Checkout Stage, where the objective is to prepare the observatory for science operations. This stage is divided into sub-phases to check on calibrations and instruments. The science operations will begin after this.

NASA scientists added that the data will be freely available for people to access from NASA and India’s National Remote Sensing Agency portals.

The NISAR with L and S bands is a global, microwave imaging mission. The unique dual-band Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) will provide high-resolution images every 12 days. It will cover land and ice surfaces, including islands, sea ice and ocean data. NASA scientists said that work on studying and preparing a baseline database of deep-sea information is being done to ensure data obtained from NISAR is better utilised in future.