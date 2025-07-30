After Ramya, actor Pratham files plaint, says Darshan fans issued death threats

BENGALURU: A day after former MP and actress Ramya filed a police complaint against disgruntled fans of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for sending offensive and vulgar messages to her Instagram handle, Kannada Bigg Boss season 4 winner and actor Pratham filed a complaint against notorious rowdy Bakery Raghu and his associates on Tuesday afternoon. He accused them of threatening him at knife-point for speaking against Darshan. Meanwhile, senior actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha extended support to Ramya by condemning the online abuse against her.
Pratham submitted a complaint to Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba in connection with an incident in Doddaballapur last week. On July 22, film promoter Mahesh had invited him to a puja at Yellamma Temple in Doddaballapur. While returning home around 3.50pm, Yashaswini, Bakery Raghu and a few unidentified people surrounded his car and forcibly took him to an unknown location. They abused him in filthy language and accused him of speaking against Darshan, Pratham said.
“They brandished a dagger and knife. When confronting me, Raghu showed a photograph taken inside jail, claiming to be with Darshan. It was with great difficulty that I managed to escape with my life. It was a serious incident,” Pratham alleged in his complaint.
He later told reporters he would begin an indefinite hunger protest at the SP’s office till Darshan comes there and ensures his supporters stop targeting other actors.
He has also given details of his friends who were witness to the incident, and sought police protection as he fears for his life. He stated that for the past week, close associates of Darshan have been trying to convince him not to pursue the matter.
Also, since Monday, more than 500 fan pages, including Darshan’s official fan pages such as D Dynasty, D Kingdom, D Universe, and Devil Kingdom, have been publicly defaming him online.
Bakery Raghu was at Bengaluru Central Prison in Parappana Agrahara when Darshan was remanded in judicial custody in September 2011, for allegedly beating his wife Vijayalakshmi and threatening her with his licensed revolver.
Meanwhile, actor Shivarajkumar, in a social media post has stated that words used against Ramya are condemnable and “it was not right to speak that way about any woman, and we must not tolerate it. It is very important to respect women -- as mothers, sisters, daughters, wives, and above all, as individuals.
Social media is a powerful tool; it should be used for one’s growth, not to spread hatred, abuse, or jealousy through offensive language. Your stand is right, Ramya. We will always stand with you”.
Strict action, warns Home Minister
Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara told the media on Tuesday that stringent action will be taken against those who have sent obnoxious messages to actress Ramya. “Not only Ramya, such abuse towards any woman will not be tolerated. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner will instruct his subordinates about the action to be taken against the miscreants. I will also give necessary instructions to police officers,” he added.
Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the case was handed over to CCB. “The case will be probed by a Deputy Commissioner of Police rank officer under the supervision of Joint Commissioner of Police. Stringent action will be taken aginst the accused,” Singh told.