After Ramya, actor Pratham files plaint, says Darshan fans issued death threats

BENGALURU: A day after former MP and actress Ramya filed a police complaint against disgruntled fans of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa for sending offensive and vulgar messages to her Instagram handle, Kannada Bigg Boss season 4 winner and actor Pratham filed a complaint against notorious rowdy Bakery Raghu and his associates on Tuesday afternoon. He accused them of threatening him at knife-point for speaking against Darshan. Meanwhile, senior actor Shivarajkumar and his wife Geetha extended support to Ramya by condemning the online abuse against her.

Pratham submitted a complaint to Bengaluru Rural SP CK Baba in connection with an incident in Doddaballapur last week. On July 22, film promoter Mahesh had invited him to a puja at Yellamma Temple in Doddaballapur. While returning home around 3.50pm, Yashaswini, Bakery Raghu and a few unidentified people surrounded his car and forcibly took him to an unknown location. They abused him in filthy language and accused him of speaking against Darshan, Pratham said.

“They brandished a dagger and knife. When confronting me, Raghu showed a photograph taken inside jail, claiming to be with Darshan. It was with great difficulty that I managed to escape with my life. It was a serious incident,” Pratham alleged in his complaint.

He later told reporters he would begin an indefinite hunger protest at the SP’s office till Darshan comes there and ensures his supporters stop targeting other actors.

He has also given details of his friends who were witness to the incident, and sought police protection as he fears for his life. He stated that for the past week, close associates of Darshan have been trying to convince him not to pursue the matter.