'Nothing wrong with AICC President Kharge returning to Karnataka politics,' says Parameshwara

On revoking the suspension of senior police officers suspended after the stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, Dr Parameshwara said that the decision to revoke the suspension and continue with departmental inquiry was taken after they discussed the Justice Michael D’Cunha’s report in the cabinet.

One of the suspended IPS officers has approached the Central Administrative Tribunal (CAT), and his suspension was not revoked, he said. If the CAT directs the State Government to revoke his suspension, it will be considered, he said. He said senior officer B Dayananda will not be made the commissioner again, and he will be given a posting as per his rank.

Police directed to act against black marketing of fertilisers

Dr Parameshwara said police have been directed to book cases against those selling fertilisers in the black market. Agriculture Minister has also directed the Deputy Commissioner and Agriculture Department officers to take action against those selling fertilizers in the black market, he said.

On the ongoing investigation in the alleged mass burial case in Dharmastala village in Dakshina Kannada district, he said the government has taken the case seriously. The SIT is probing the case, and it is not appropriate for anyone to speak about it at this stage, he said.