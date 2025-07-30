Special court adjourns verdict in sexual abuse and rape case against former MP Prajwal Revanna to August 1

BENGALURU: A special court on July 30 adjourned the verdict in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to August 1.

Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against present and former MPs/MLAs sought clarification on Google Maps data, technical evidence, and FSL reports.

Prajwal was accused of allegedly raping a 47-year-old former domestic worker at his farmhouse. The victim filed a complaint at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station in Hassan on April 28, 2024.

Before pronouncing the verdict, the court sought certain clarifications from lawyers on both sides. It asked for explanations regarding mobile location data and other technical evidence.