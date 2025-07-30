Special court adjourns verdict in sexual abuse and rape case against former MP Prajwal Revanna to August 1

BENGALURU: A special court on July 30 adjourned the verdict in one of the four sexual abuse and rape cases registered against former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna to August 1.
Judge Santhosh Gajanan Bhat of the Special Court for the trial of criminal cases against present and former MPs/MLAs sought clarification on Google Maps data, technical evidence, and FSL reports.
Prajwal was accused of allegedly raping a 47-year-old former domestic worker at his farmhouse. The victim filed a complaint at the Holenarasipura Town Police Station in Hassan on April 28, 2024.
Before pronouncing the verdict, the court sought certain clarifications from lawyers on both sides. It asked for explanations regarding mobile location data and other technical evidence.
The judge stated that since clarification was required, the verdict could not be delivered on July 30 and was adjourned to August 1. JD(S) supremo and former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda’s grandson, Prajwal Revanna, who was produced before the court, was taken back to Bengaluru Central Prison under tight security.
Prajwal Revanna, the son of former minister and Holenarasipura MLA H D Revanna, has been lodged at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison for the past 14 months. He is the prime accused in multiple sexual abuse and rape cases that came to light a day after the Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka.
Obscene video clips allegedly showing the sexual abuse of multiple women surfaced on social media, and pen drives containing such videos were recovered in Hassan. Prajwal later fled the country on April 27, 2024.
Following the registration of the cases, the state government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the CID to investigate all allegations against him. He was arrested at Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru upon his arrival from Munich, Germany, on May 31, 2024.