Onus on Centre to supply fertilisers to Karnataka, says agriculture minister N Cheluvarayaswamy

BENGALURU: Amid farmer protests in different districts over the shortage in chemical fertilisers, especially urea and DAP, Karnataka Agriculture Minister N Cheluvarayaswamy on Wednesday said the Centre is yet to supply 1.36 lakh metric tonnes of fertilisers to the state and the shortfall has to be met by Thursday (July 31).

The state has to depend on the Centre for the supply of fertilisers, he said, and blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government for creating, what he called, an artificial shortage. “The onus is on the Centre as it has to manufacture and supply fertilisers. BJP leaders in the state are holding protests and trying to pass the buck to the state government,” he alleged.

He claimed that the state has adhered to the Centre’s policy on chemical fertilisers and reduced usage by 34,000 tonnes by creating awareness among farmers. The Centre had promised incentives to states for this initiative, he added. “Because of shortage in supplies from the Centre, there is a problem with distribution in some districts. We will address the issue and remove all confusion,” he said. He attributed the surge in demand for urea and DAP to early monsoon, better rainfall and sowing in 2 lakh hectares.