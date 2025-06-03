Kannada row: Kamal Haasan tells KFCC 'I'm misunderstood', but stops short of apology

CHENNAI: Even as the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan over his remark that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", the veteran actor issued a clarification in a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday.
In the letter, Haasan said all he meant was that "we are all one and from the same family," and that his comments were not intended to diminish Kannada in any way. He was referring to his speech at the Thug Life audio launch event, which had sparked the controversy.
"There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," the actor wrote to KFCC, which has refused to release the new film in the state until Haasan issues an apology.
However, he did not did not apologise for his remarks.
"It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch - spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context," Haasan said.
The actor said cinema must remain a bridge between people and never a wall dividing them. "I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity," he affirmed.
He expressed hope that his words are received in the spirit they were intended and his enduring affection for Karnataka, its people, and their language is recognised in its true light.
"I earnestly believe that this misunderstanding is temporary and an opportunity to reiterate our mutual love and respect," he added.
Haasan also reiterated that his bond with Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and all languages of this land is "abiding and heartfelt."
"I have always stood for the equal dignity of all Indian languages and remain opposed to the dominance of any one language over another as such imbalance undermines the linguistic fabric of the Union of India," the actor added.
Haasan said that, like Tamil, Kannada has a proud literary and cultural tradition that I have long admired.
Recalling that throughout his career, he had cherished the warmth and affection extended to him by Kannada-speaking community, the actor said: "I say this with a clear conscience and conviction: my love for the language is genuine, and I have great respect for the love that Kannadigas have for their mother tongue."
The actor said cinema is the language he knew and spoke and that language knew only love and bonding.
"My statement was also only to establish that bond and unity amongst all of us. It is this love and bond that my seniors taught me, which I wanted to share. It is out of this love and bond that Shivanna attended the audio launch event," the actor added.
Expressing regret that at Shivanna had to go through embarrassment on account of his remarks at the event, Haasan said, he was, however, sure that the love and respect the two had for each other will always remain and become firmer now.
Haasan's remark at at the audio launch of Thug Life, which is set to release worldwide on Thursday, drew sharp criticism from top politicians in Karnataka, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and protests.
Haasan has, however, refused to apologise or take back his remark.