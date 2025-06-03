Kannada row: Kamal Haasan tells KFCC 'I'm misunderstood', but stops short of apology

CHENNAI: Even as the Karnataka High Court came down heavily on actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan over his remark that "Kannada was born out of Tamil", the veteran actor issued a clarification in a letter to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday.

In the letter, Haasan said all he meant was that "we are all one and from the same family," and that his comments were not intended to diminish Kannada in any way. He was referring to his speech at the Thug Life audio launch event, which had sparked the controversy.

"There is no dispute or debate on the rich legacy of Kannada language," the actor wrote to KFCC, which has refused to release the new film in the state until Haasan issues an apology.

However, he did not did not apologise for his remarks.

"It pains me that my statement at the Thug Life audio launch - spoken out of genuine affection for the legendary Dr Rajkumar's family, especially Shiva Rajkumar, has been misunderstood and taken out of context," Haasan said.

The actor said cinema must remain a bridge between people and never a wall dividing them. "I have never been nor would ever want to give any room for public unrest and animosity," he affirmed.