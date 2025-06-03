'Are you a historian?': Karnataka HC slams Kamal Haasan for 'Kannada was born out of Tamil' remark

The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday slammed actor Kamal Haasan for his controversial statement claiming that "Kannada was born out of Tamil." The Court questioned Haasan’s refusal to apologise for the remark, stating that a single apology could have resolved the issue.

The remarks came while hearing a petition filed by him seeking directions to ensure the release and screening of his upcoming film Thug Life in the state.

The judge expressed concern over Haasan’s responsibilities as a public figure, saying, “You may be Kamal Haasan or anybody, you cannot hurt the sentiments of the masses.

The division of this country is on linguistic lines. A public figure cannot make such a statement. What has happened because of it? Unrest, disharmony.

People of Karnataka only asked for an apology. Now you come here seeking protection. On what basis have you made the statement? Are you a historian, a linguist?”

The Tamil star's remark sparked widespread protests and demands for an apology. However, the actor stood firm, stating, “If I am wrong, I will apologise. If I am not, then I won’t.”

The Karnataka Film Chamber has since warned that Thug Life will not be released in the state unless Haasan issues an apology, prompting the actor to approach the High Court seeking protection to ensure the film’s release without disruption.