KFCC sticks to its demand, says everyone in Karnataka wants an apology from Kamal Haasan

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) on Tuesday reiterated that actor Kamal Haasan must withdraw his statement on Kannada language and apologise.

In a press statement issued by KFCC, it is stated that an emergency executive committee meeting of the film body was held on Tuesday after the Karnataka High Court issued its order on the petition filed by Raaj Kamal Films International.

"In the meeting, we discussed everything that has happened so far, including Haasan's letter that talked about brotherly harmony, coexistence, love, trust, etc. Like him, we too want love and trust with the neighbouring states. But we have decided that unconditional apology is what the pro-Kannada organisations, the government and the entire people of the state want," the statement read.

KFCC has urged Haasan to withdraw his statement - Kannada born out of Tamil - and render an unconditional apology.

"This is also what has been discussed very seriously in the Karnataka High Court. Therefore, we have decided in Tuesday's meeting to urge him to withdraw the statement and apologise," KFCC stated.