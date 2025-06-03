Karnataka Minister MB Patil asks Fadnavis not to create controversy over Almatti dam height

VIJAYAPURA: Karnataka Industries and Vijayapura District In-charge Minister MB Patil on Monday urged the Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis not to create unnecessary controversy over the Almatti Dam height issue.

Addressing media persons, he said that Fadnavis should not create disharmony between the two States by raising irrelevant issues.

He said that with regard to the matter of language and the land of Karnataka, every elected representative, irrespective of their party affiliations, is united. “ We are united in protecting our land and water”, he asserted.

Responding to a letter written by CM Fadnavis to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, in which he warned that raising the height of the Almatti Dam could cause floods in parts of Maharashtra, such as Kolhapur, Patil said there is no reason for concern. “We have expert-backed documents supporting the move. Maharashtra is needlessly raking up this issue. There is no need to fear Karnataka,” he stated.