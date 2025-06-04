No 'Thug Life' release in Karnataka on June 5, no apology from Kamal

BENGALURU: It is an uncertain life for Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life on screens in Karnataka.

The movie will not be released in the state as part of its worldwide release on June 5, with the actor refusing to submit an apology for his controversial remark ‘Kannada is born out of Tamil’ despite an oral suggestion by the Karnataka High Court.

Senior counsel Dhyan Chinnappa, representing petitioner Raajkamal Films International (RKFI), for which Kamal is a director, told the Karnataka High Court on Tuesday that the actor would not apologise since there was no malice in his statement.

The counsel said Kamal had already communicated his explanation to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) that his intention is not to diminish Kannada in anyway.

When Justice M Nagaprasanna asked why Kamal did not add a sentence of apology in his letter to KFCC, “which is a declaration of justification of his statement”, Chinnappa said that an apology is required where there is malice but Kamal had no ill intention while making the statement in question.