Stop harassing Dakshina Kannada Hindu activists, urges Union MoS Shobha

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje has urged Justice NK Sudhindra Rao, chairman, Police Complaints Authority, to initiate immediate action to prevent police harassment of members associated with Hindu organisations in Dakshina Kannada.

In a letter to Justice Rao, Karandlaje expressed concern over the developments in Dakshina Kannada, where it has been reported that the police under the alleged pressure from the ruling Congress have been systematically targeting and harassing individuals associated with Hindu organisations. Even social workers, traders and ordinary citizens are not spared, she alleged.