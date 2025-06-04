Stop harassing Dakshina Kannada Hindu activists, urges Union MoS Shobha

BENGALURU: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises Shobha Karandlaje has urged Justice NK Sudhindra Rao, chairman, Police Complaints Authority, to initiate immediate action to prevent police harassment of members associated with Hindu organisations in Dakshina Kannada.
In a letter to Justice Rao, Karandlaje expressed concern over the developments in Dakshina Kannada, where it has been reported that the police under the alleged pressure from the ruling Congress have been systematically targeting and harassing individuals associated with Hindu organisations. Even social workers, traders and ordinary citizens are not spared, she alleged.
According to Karandlaje, police officers reportedly visit houses of such individuals at night and take their pictures and of their houses with GPS links without any legal warrant. “These actions are in violation of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution, including the right to privacy and right to life under Article 21, as well as the right to equality under Article 14,’’ she said.
Karandlaje said the conduct of police officers should be investigated and action taken against those found guilty of violating the fundamental rights of the people. “The Police Complaints Authority should ensure that policing in Karnataka remains fair, just and within the framework of law,’’ she said.