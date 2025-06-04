'Tragedy erased joy of victory': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Bengaluru stampede, orders magisterial probe

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed condolences to the families of the 11 people who died in a stampede during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) IPL victory celebrations in Bengaluru.
Expressing shock over the incident, Siddaramaiah said the tragedy erased the joy of the long-awaited victory.
“I am deeply shocked to hear the news of the stampede during the RCB team's victory celebrations at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, in which many people lost their lives and some were seriously injured. The pain of this tragedy has also erased the joy of victory,” he said in a post on X.
The celebrations took a tragic turn on Wednesday afternoon when a massive crowd gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium for the victory parade. Eleven people, including a woman and a Class 9 student, died in the stampede. Over 30 others were injured, and there are concerns the toll may rise.
“May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and those injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, recover as soon as possible. My condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their loved ones,” the chief minister added.
Siddaramaiah also said that the doctors have confirmed that the injured are out of danger adding that most of the deceased are young.
Speaking to the media after the incident, Siddaramaiah said the crowd was far bigger than expected.
"But the number of people who turned up is estimated to be two-three lakhs. We assumed there would be as many people as the stadium would accommodate or a bit more, but not as many as had actually turned up," he said, noting that the stadium has a capacity of 35,000.
He announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and assured free treatment for the injured.
Meanwhile, the Opposition strongly criticised the state government, calling the incident a result of “criminal negligence.”
BJP Karnataka, in a post on X, wrote: “No basic arrangements. Just chaos. While innocent people died,” adding that CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM DK Shivakumar were “busy shooting reels and hogging the limelight with cricketers.”
"Shame on this photo-op Congress government. This is criminal negligence. Blood is on the hands of Congress government," it added.
Senior BJP leader and former minister CT Ravi also blamed the government, calling it a “state sponsored murder.”
“There was no preparation. This is a state sponsored murder,” he tweeted.
Responding to the criticism, Siddaramaiah said the BJP was politicising the tragedy.
“BJP is doing politics in RCB celebrations stampede incident,” he said, adding, “I don’t want to do politics.”
He announced a magisterial inquiry into the incident.
“Appropriate action will be taken against the guilty. Instructions have been given to submit the investigation report within 15 days,” he posted on X.
Siddaramaiah also clarified that the RCB celebration at Chinnaswamy Stadium was organised by the cricket association.
“The government had organised a programme near Vidhana Soudha,” he said.