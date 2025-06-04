'Tragedy erased joy of victory': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah on Bengaluru stampede, orders magisterial probe

The celebrations took a tragic turn on Wednesday afternoon when a massive crowd gathered outside Chinnaswamy Stadium for the victory parade. Eleven people, including a woman and a Class 9 student, died in the stampede. Over 30 others were injured, and there are concerns the toll may rise.

“May the souls of the deceased rest in peace, and those injured and undergoing treatment in the hospital, recover as soon as possible. My condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their loved ones,” the chief minister added.

Siddaramaiah also said that the doctors have confirmed that the injured are out of danger adding that most of the deceased are young.

Speaking to the media after the incident, Siddaramaiah said the crowd was far bigger than expected.

"But the number of people who turned up is estimated to be two-three lakhs. We assumed there would be as many people as the stadium would accommodate or a bit more, but not as many as had actually turned up," he said, noting that the stadium has a capacity of 35,000.

He announced Rs 10 lakh compensation for the families of those who died and assured free treatment for the injured.