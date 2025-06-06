KSP moves Karnataka HC seeking intervention in plea filed against relief of 'Thug Life'

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has resolved to ban the release and distribution of Thug Life in Karnataka as actor Kamal Haasan refused to tender an apology over his controversial statement that Kannada was born out of Tamil.

Questioning this decision, Raajkamal Films International, for which Kamal Haasan is one of the directors, moved the HC. In its impleading application filed to this petition, KSP contended that the statement in question amounts to intentional or reckless speech that denigrates the dignity of the Kannada language and added that so far, the actor has not made any bonafide effort to tender an apology over his remarks.

The KSP has also opposed the prayer made by the petitioner for police protection to release a movie in Karnataka, saying that police resources are not meant to provide protection to a commercial interest. The KSP is approaching the court in the public interest to seek permission to intervene in the petition and to place on record relevant constitutional, linguistic and cultural issues arising from recent events that have caused public unrest and hurt to the sentiments of the Kannada-speaking community.