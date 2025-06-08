Bengaluru stampede: CID begins probe; SIT to seek custody of four arrested

BENGALURU: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has begun its probe into the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that resulted in the death of 11 RCB fans.
Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the case from the Cubbon Park police was handed over to CID on Friday and the process of handing over the files pertaining to the three FIRs is on. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 15 police officers has been formed in the CID to probe the incident. The SIT will approach the court on Monday to seek the custody of the four arrested on body warrant. All the four were remanded in judicial custody till June 19 by a city-based court on Friday.
The SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubanvita. Gowtham and Purushotham, the DySP rank officers, are named as the investigators. The team visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to inspect gate numbers 02, 02A, 06, 07, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21 and other locations where 11 died and 64 others were injured.
“The SIT, apart from questioning the accused, Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of RCB, Sunil Mathew, director and vice- president, Sumanth, working in the ticketing section and Kiran Kumar, manager, all employees of DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, will also be issued notices to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, owner of DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited and the
RCB Franchise management to appear for questioning. Failing to respond to the notices might result in their arrests unless the court intervenes,” said an officer.
The SIT will also have to record the statements of the family members of all the 11 deceased as well as the 64 injured. Notices will also be served to 25-year-old Rolan Gomes and 21-year-old BCom student C Venu, the two complainants in the case.
“Police officers who were part of the security duty on the day of the incident will also have to give their statements. The security guards of the Chinnaswamy Stadium along with a few others who shifted the victims to hospitals also have to give their statements,” said an officer.
The Cubbon Park police had registered the three FIRs on Thursday. The complaints were registered against the RCB Franchise, DNA Entertainment Private Limited and KSCA Administrative Committee.
The FIRs have been registered for culpable homicide not amounting to murder (BNS 105), voluntarily causing hurt (BNS 115) and voluntarily causing hurt or grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means (BNS 118), assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty (BNS 132), causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others (BNS 125(b)) along with other sections of BNS.
Meanwhile, the magisterial enquiry by G Jagadeesha, Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban district, is also on.