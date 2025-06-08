Bengaluru stampede: CID begins probe; SIT to seek custody of four arrested

BENGALURU: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has begun its probe into the Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that resulted in the death of 11 RCB fans.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh said the case from the Cubbon Park police was handed over to CID on Friday and the process of handing over the files pertaining to the three FIRs is on. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising 15 police officers has been formed in the CID to probe the incident. The SIT will approach the court on Monday to seek the custody of the four arrested on body warrant. All the four were remanded in judicial custody till June 19 by a city-based court on Friday.

The SIT will be headed by Superintendent of Police (SP) Shubanvita. Gowtham and Purushotham, the DySP rank officers, are named as the investigators. The team visited the Chinnaswamy Stadium on Saturday to inspect gate numbers 02, 02A, 06, 07, 15, 17, 18, 20, 21 and other locations where 11 died and 64 others were injured.

“The SIT, apart from questioning the accused, Nikhil Sosale, marketing head of RCB, Sunil Mathew, director and vice- president, Sumanth, working in the ticketing section and Kiran Kumar, manager, all employees of DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited, will also be issued notices to Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Administrative Committee, owner of DNA Entertainment Networks Private Limited and the

RCB Franchise management to appear for questioning. Failing to respond to the notices might result in their arrests unless the court intervenes,” said an officer.