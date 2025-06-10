Karnataka

Bengaluru stampede: Karnataka HC seeks sealed reply from state; next hearing on June 12

On June 5, the HC had taken suomoto cognizance of the stadium stampede event, and directed the state government to file a status report.
Civic workers seen clearing piles of abandoned footwear after the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 dead and several injured in Bengaluru, June 5, 2025.
Civic workers seen clearing piles of abandoned footwear after the stampede at Chinnaswamy Stadium, which left 11 dead and several injured in Bengaluru, June 5, 2025.
BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday posted to June 12 the next hearing into a petition initiated by it on the June 4 stampede at the Chinnaswamy stadium here that claimed 11 lives.

The court ordered Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty to file a reply in a sealed cover. During the hearing, AG Shetty submitted that he has not yet filed his reply. He said a judicial commission has been constituted, giving a one-month timeline for a report.

He also noted that police officers have been suspended.

Shetty requested for a sealed-envelope submission, stating that in the pending bail petitions being heard concurrently, any statements made in the case were being used by the accused.

The suo-moto petition was heard by acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice CM Joshi.

A former member of the Legislative Council sought to be impleaded in the petition.

Meanwhile, a counsel mentioned that he is also filing a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) regarding the stampede.

On June 5, Karnataka HC had taken suomoto cognizance of the stadium stampede event, and directed the state government to file a status report.

