No immediate Cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka: AICC chief Kharge

KALABURGI: There is no proposal before the AIIC for the immediate Cabinet Reshuffle of Congress Party Government of Karnataka or immediate change of KPCC President, said AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge who is also leader of opposition in the Rajya Sabha here on Wednesday.

Speaking with press persons at his residence here, Kharge said that we would inform you whenever we decide for the cabinet reshuffle or to change the KPCC President.

To another question, Kharge clarified that the matter of cabinet reshuffle in Karnataka or change of KPCC President’s post did not figure when chief minister Siddaramaiah and deputy chief minister D. K. Shivakumar met him and former AICC President Rahul Gandhi at New Delhi on Tuesday.