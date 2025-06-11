Karnataka

SC/ST welfare fund diversion case: ED raids residences of four MLAs, MP in Ballari

MLA B Nagendra had been arrested following the case, and is presently on bail.
BALLARI: Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials raided the residences of four MLAs of Undivided Ballari district, including MP E Tukaram. Raids began in the early hours on Wednesday in connection with the Scheduled Tribes (ST) Welfare Board illegal money transaction case.

Sources said that more than 20 ED officials from Bengaluru and other parts of the country conducted the raids.

The ED team searched for documents in the houses of Ballari Rural MLA and former minister B Nagendra, City MLA Nara Bharath Reddy, Kampli MLA J N Ganesh, and MLA Dr N T Srinivas.

MLA B Nagendra had been arrested following the case, and is presently on bail. The house of a close aide of B Nagendra was also searched.

During the raid, MLA Bharath Reddy, J N Ganesh, and MP E Tukaram were in their house; Kudligi MLA Dr N T Srinivas was not at his house.

Many alleged that funds allocated for the ST Welfare Board were used for the undivided Ballari district MP election. BJP wrote a letter to Election Commission (EC) take action on Congress MP E Tukaram in this regard.

