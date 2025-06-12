Fresh caste survey a conspiracy to increase reservation of minorities: Union MoS Shobha Karandlaje

MANGALURU: Union Minister of State for Labour and Employment and MSME Shobha Karandlaje on Thursday accused the Congress government in Karnataka of hatching a conspiracy to increase the reservation of minorities through a fresh caste census in the state.

Talking to reporters in Mangaluru, Karandlaje alleged that the Siddaramaiah government has a one-point agenda behind the caste census, which is to show that the population of minorities has increased and thereby increase reservation for them.

Further, she alleged that whenever Siddaramaiah comes to power, he tries to divide the people on the basis of religion and caste. She said that the fresh caste census is intended to further divide the people, and added that people of the state will not accept it.

She questioned the sudden U-turn of the chief minister has firmly stated that he will implement the caste census despite the opposition to it. "So much of money was spent on it in a span of 10 years. Two commissions were appointed," she said.

Expressing serious doubts about the completion of the fresh caste census within 90 days, she asked if the caste numbers will be written sitting in AC rooms.

"Did the Jayaprakash Hegde Commission visit you homes to check your caste," she asked.