Karnataka to hold fresh caste survey amid concerns flagged by stakeholders

NEW DELHI: Ending days of uncertainty, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said his government will hold a fresh caste survey to address concerns flagged by several stakeholders.

The announcement came after the party’s top brass met Siddaramaiah and his deputy and PCC president DK Shivakumar at the Congress’ new headquarters in New Delhi, and discussed various issues, including the June 4 stampede in Bengaluru.

Siddaramaiah said the new survey will be completed within 90 days.

“At the meeting, the leadership said the report submitted on the caste census has been accepted in principle. However, concerns were raised by some organisations, religious heads, and a few ministers as the last survey was conducted in 2015. So we have agreed to hold a fresh caste enumeration,” the CM said.

The decision comes ahead of the state Cabinet meeting on June 12, which will discuss the contentious social and educational survey (caste census) report, which was released in April.

Though the report has been discussed in as many as three Cabinet meetings, the state government failed to reach any consensus.