Jalshakti Min Somanna says Hemavathi express canal project should be modified

TUMAKURU: Union MoS for Railways and Jalshakti V Somanna on Wednesday held a meeting with those who protested against Hemavathy Express canal at the project site at Sunkapura in Gubbi. He asked them to continue with their agitation demanding that the Rs 1,000 crore project be stalled.

Three legislators and several religious heads were among hundreds of agitators booked for protesting on May 31.

Somanna said he will ensure the project gets modified, and demanded that water should flow naturally using gravity instead of the pipeline to Kunigal.