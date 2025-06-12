Karnataka Min G Parameshwara wants Tumakuru renamed Bengaluru North

TUMAKURU/BENGALURU: After Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar managed to get his home district Ramanagara renamed as Bengaluru South, it is now the turn of his cabinet colleague, Dr G Parameshwara, the Karnataka Home Minister, to pitch for the renaming of his home turf Tumakuru as Bengaluru North.

“Bengaluru city, which is growing rapidly, may expand to neighbouring Tumakuru, Ramanagara, Kolar, and Chikkaballapur. In such a situation, it is apt to rename Tumakuru as Bengaluru North. To the people in New York, Bengaluru North will be more appealing... they can recognise it easily. Otherwise, they will feel that Tumakuru is somewhere else,” said Dr Parameshwara, adding that a proposal has been put forth before the government.

Defending the idea, Dr Parameshwara said that Bengaluru city has already seen growth beyond Nelamangala, which is 30 km from Tumakuru. “Therefore, it would be beneficial to expand the city’s scope. A proposal has already been prepared to include 14 gram panchayats in Tumakuru rural under the jurisdiction of the city corporation,” the home minister said.