Nimhans takes yoga to rural Karnataka for patients with mental disorders

BENGALURU: While the government is working on improving the health of people in rural areas, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) is working on strengthening their mental health through community-based yoga programmes.
Under the Yoga-based Extension Services (YES) programme, experts from Nimhans will help patients with severe mental health disorders. The three-year YES programme was launched on Tuesday in two taluks -- Thirthahalli in Shivamogga and Turuvekere in Tumakuru.
Dr Aarti Jagannathan, principal investigator, YES project, and Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, Nimhans, said that based on the outcome after three years, it will be implemented across the state.
Parallel to the YES programme, workshops will also be held with stakeholders to understand if any changes need to be made in the models and how it is being implemented in the community.
“For patients with severe mental disorders living in low-resource settings, there is a large absence of psychosocial and mind-body interventions. Yoga as a culturally appropriate intervention is found to be effective in improving physical and mental health, and well-being of persons with mental disorders,” she said.
Under this, six sessions, each once a month, will be held for regular visitors to primary health centres (PHCs) or hospitals. Each session will be 30-45 minutes long and will be undertaken by trained professionals in their local language.
During the sessions, simple accessible yoga routines will be taught and videos shared for practice on daily basis at home.
It is being implemented with the help of ICMR, state health department, ASHA workers and experts.
Dr Aarti said that medical treatment it is being extended as a community service. So far, 485 patients in both the taluks have been treated and have joined mainstream professions.