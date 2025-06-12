Nimhans takes yoga to rural Karnataka for patients with mental disorders

BENGALURU: While the government is working on improving the health of people in rural areas, the National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (Nimhans) is working on strengthening their mental health through community-based yoga programmes.

Under the Yoga-based Extension Services (YES) programme, experts from Nimhans will help patients with severe mental health disorders. The three-year YES programme was launched on Tuesday in two taluks -- Thirthahalli in Shivamogga and Turuvekere in Tumakuru.

Dr Aarti Jagannathan, principal investigator, YES project, and Additional Professor of Psychiatric Social Work, Nimhans, said that based on the outcome after three years, it will be implemented across the state.

Parallel to the YES programme, workshops will also be held with stakeholders to understand if any changes need to be made in the models and how it is being implemented in the community.