RCB celebrations held illegally, ended in stampede: Karnataka government tells HC

BENGALURU: The RCB victory celebrations in the city were held illegally as no permission was obtained, except intimating local police at 6.30pm on June 3 about possible celebrations in the event of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) emerging victorious.

Back-to-back posts by Royal Challengers Sports Private Limited (RCSPL) on its social media platforms, inviting fans from dawn to dusk, led to huge gatherings, resulting in the stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured over 60 people at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, the state government contended before the Karnataka High Court on Wednesday.

As no permission was obtained under the Licensing and Controlling of Assemblies and Public Processions (Bengaluru City) Order, 2009, the whole event is illegal and a violation of the order, which is punishable under Section 223(B) of the BNS and Karnataka Police Act, the state argued before court.

As per the tripartite agreement between Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA), Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and RCB, the management of the stadium, including gates and private security, is the responsibility of RCB, which it is not admitting, the state argued.