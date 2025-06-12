Speaker UT Khader urges HM G Parameshwar to order inquiry into IPS officers for failure to curb hate crime

MANGALURU: Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader has urged Home Minister G Parameshwar to order an inquiry into the failure of previous Mangaluru city police commissioner Anupam Agrawal and Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Yatish N to curb hate speech and inflammatory posts on social media.

This comes after the murder of rowdy-sheeter and Hindutwa activist Suhas Shetty.

Talking to reporters, Khader said he had asked these officers to take strict action against hate speech and inflammatory posts that had peaked in social media after Suhas' murder and added that they had expressed helplessness to do so, citing loopholes in the laws.

Comparing them with Sudheer Kumar Reddy and Dr Arun K, who replaced them, Khader said the strict actions initiated by the new set of officials has reduced the hate speech and inflammatory posts by over 90 per cent now.

Stating that all IPS officers clear the same exam and go through the same training, he asked them why the previous officials failed to curb the crime. There should be action against them following an inquiry by a top-ranking official, he said and also stressed the need for the home department to come out with a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) for the police officers to deal with specific crimes.