BJP gears up to corner Congress in Assembly over Chinnaswamy stadium stampede and caste census

BENGALURU: Despite the Congress government in the state finding itself on a sticky wicket some BJP leaders feel they have not been able to corner the government.

With the monsoon session of the Assembly likely to start from July 14, the BJP is preparing to raise the recent stampede outside M Chinnaswamy Stadium that claimed 11 lives during the RCB victory celebrations, new caste census and many more issues.

The Congress government that has completed two years a few weeks ago is facing internal bickering, with many eying posts of chief minister and KPCC president.

The BJP is planning protests and may consider approaching Governor with complaint. Some of the issues that the BJP leaders raised in the past few months include the government’s mismanagement during the RCB victory celebrations, government taking up new caste census, thus not taking up the old reports for which government had spent over Rs 160 crore, and communal clashes in coastal Karnataka that also witnessed murders.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior BJP leader on condition of anonymity said that every time, they raised an issue to highlight the failure of the state government, there has been a parallel national development that had sidelined the BJP’s protest. “When we raised increase in price of commodities, there was Pahalgam attack. When we raised the stampede issue, there was air crash in Ahmedabad. We are not blaming the tragedies, but we are not able to take our issues to logical conclusion,” the leader said.

MLC and Opposition Chief Whip in Upper House, N Ravikumar, said they will discuss the strategy for the session in their party meeting.

“Congress has failed to give good governance, maintain law and order, but is indulging in appeasement politics that has resulted in the killing of Hindu activists. We will raise these issues along with deaths due to stampede, wasting of tax payers’ money on caste census and many more.’’ he said.