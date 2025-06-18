Arrangements made by Karnataka for 5 lakh persons to perform yoga on June 21: Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao

BENGALURU: Arrangements are made by the state for 5 lakh persons for the International Day of Yoga celebrations held with the theme ‘Yoga for One Earth, One Health’ on June 21.

Nearly 5,000 persons will take part in the state-level celebration that will be held in front of Vidhana Soudha grand steps, from 6 am to 8 am. Along with the yoga gurus, Karnataka Governor Thawarchand Gehlot and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will take part in the yoga program, said Health Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao.

Sharing details about the program here on Tuesday, Gundu Rao said “Healthy life is possible through regular yoga practice. Union government has decided to celebrate Yoga Sangama in one lakh locations across the country, under which arrangements have been made to hold yoga programs at 10,000 locations across Karnataka."

'Yoga Sangama' program will be held in more than 300 AYUSH health centres at every village, zilla and district level, he said.

He said steps are taken to declare cultural city Mysuru as the ‘yoga district’ of the state, under which atleast one person from each family knows yoga. Through the Yoga Dhanush program, 5 lakh people across the state have already been taught the yoga protocol. Steps have been taken to implement the yoga protocol in 5,000 schools.

A program called Yoga Mahakumbha has been organised in Mysuru, the Minister said.

Rao said that in the last week of June, a national symposium on the topic 'Role of Yoga in One World, One Health' will be held at University of Mysore, with national yoga experts taking part.

He added that a yoga symposium will be held at NIMHANS in July first week.

"Over the past three years, Akshar’s International Yoga Day celebrations have drawn worldwide attention by setting multiple Guinness World Records through inclusive, community-based events open to people from all walks of life—students, professionals, defence personnel, foreign nationals, and more. We are set to make history once again with 12 new Guinness World Records, further amplifying yoga’s global influence and reaffirming India’s position as a global leader in this timeless discipline”, according to a press release from Akshar.

They said there will be wide spectrum of participants from 30 countries, personnel from the armed and police force, students, specially abled among others.