Drop fresh caste survey plan, Siroya tells Congress govt in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has said that the Congress government in the state should drop its plan to conduct a new caste survey and wait for the Union Government’s census data.
After discarding the survey conducted 10 years ago by spending nearly Rs 200 crore, the ruling Congress has decided to hold the new survey, he said.
Apart from wasting public money, the new survey will lead to chaos. There will be two data -- one from old and another from the new survey. People may raise objections after comparing them. Each community will choose the survey that suits it the best. Thus, the very purpose of the survey would be lost, he said. The Union government will also release its census data later. All three surveys will have different data. The state government can help ensure social justice only by dropping its new survey plan, Siroya said.
Yathindra says it’s not wasteful expenditure
MYSURU: Congress MLC Yathindra Siddaramaiah has said that the State Government’s fresh socio-economic survey is not a wasteful expenditure, as it is the need of the hour for the society and the state. Hitting out at the BJP, the MLC said that the opposition had opposed and had also misled society on the survey.
He clarified that these baseless charges and reservations over the report have led the government to order a re-survey, taking people into confidence to uplift all sections of society.
The government would have gone by the previous report if there was no opposition, he added. Yathndra said that carrying out the survey is not a problem, as the Telangana and Bihar governments have completed the survey.