Drop fresh caste survey plan, Siroya tells Congress govt in Karnataka

BENGALURU: BJP MP Lahar Singh Siroya has said that the Congress government in the state should drop its plan to conduct a new caste survey and wait for the Union Government’s census data.

After discarding the survey conducted 10 years ago by spending nearly Rs 200 crore, the ruling Congress has decided to hold the new survey, he said.

Apart from wasting public money, the new survey will lead to chaos. There will be two data -- one from old and another from the new survey. People may raise objections after comparing them. Each community will choose the survey that suits it the best. Thus, the very purpose of the survey would be lost, he said. The Union government will also release its census data later. All three surveys will have different data. The state government can help ensure social justice only by dropping its new survey plan, Siroya said.