With national caste census announced, CM may change tactics on Karnataka report

BENGALURU: The Union Government’s announcement on Wednesday that caste census will be included in the forthcoming national census is likely to strengthen the argument of Veerashaiva Lingayats and Vokkaligas demanding the state government to withdraw the the ‘contentious’ Socio Economic and Educational Survey (SES-2015), popularly known as caste census.

The two dominant communities have termed the census ‘unscientific’ and demanded a fresh survey to determine populations of communities. They have argued that the state’s caste census is decade old and obsolete.

For the national caste census, the National Commission for Backward Classes (NCBC) is likely to take up the task as caste is included in the national census, experts said. It is to be seen whether NCBC commissions the census to the state backward classes commission, they added. In the changed scenario, the Siddaramaiah cabinet may keep aside caste-wise population figures and debate on the data on the status of communities.