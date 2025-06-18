Who quit after air crash, Kumbh stampede: CM Siddaramaiah

BENGALURU: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday hit out at the BJP for seeking his resignation over the stampede outside the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on June 4, which claimed 11 lives.

Siddaramaiah asked the BJP to first release a list of its leaders who resigned owing responsibility after similar incidents in the past, including the recent Ahmedabad plane crash, collapse of a pedestrian suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, and the stampede during the Kumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh.

“The incident that happened outside Chinnaswamy Stadium is a tragedy. As a responsible government, we have ordered a probe, and action has been taken. While we have taken these many steps, the BJP is demanding my resignation. They are politicising the tragedy. They have no concern for people,’’ the CM said.

The BJP on Tuesday staged a protest in Bengaluru seeking the resignation of CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with the stadium stampede.

He said that the BJP plays politics over dead bodies, and it is their old habit. Siddaramaiah said that his government knows the pain of the families of the stampede victims, and that is why the Congress is not politicising the incident.