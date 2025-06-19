Chikkaballapura MP Sudhakar slams Siddaramaiah government

BENGALURU: Chikkaballapura MP Dr K Sudhakar of the BJP has lashed out at the Karnataka government for shifting the Cabinet meeting back to Bengaluru from Nandi Hills.

He said that three districts in the plains—Bengaluru Rural, Kolar and Chikkaballapura—are missing from Congress’ map and sarcastically added that, according to the party, these three districts are part of other states.

There were expectations from people that the cabinet meeting would discuss the implementation of many projects, including the Yettinahole and KC Valley projects and HN Valley state-3 water purification scheme. The sudden shifting is a matter of concern, as the government is ignoring the three districts, he said.

“Of the 15 assembly constituencies in Chikkaballapura, Kolar, and Bengaluru Rural districts, 12 are represented by the Congress. The government should have considered this and should have gone ahead with the cabinet meeting in Nandi Hills,” he said.

Several issues, including granting administrative approval to dig a new lake at the lower reaches of Arasikere and Bhaktarahalli in Chintamani taluk, were on the agenda of the cabinet meeting scheduled to be held in Nandi Hills.

The Cabinet was also expected to approve filling 164 lakes, including 45 lakes in Shidlaghatta taluk and 119 lakes in Chintamani taluk, with water from Shidlaghatta Amanikere from the treated wastewater from the Second Stage of Nagawara Valley in Hebbal, Bengaluru, at an estimated cost of Rs 237.10 crore. A decision on renaming Bagepalli as Bhagyanagara was also on the agenda.