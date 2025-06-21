Fight against corruption within Karnataka govt: Shah to netas

BENGALURU: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday directed state BJP leaders to raise their voice and double their efforts to fight against corruption in the Congress government.

State BJP president BY Vijayendra, Leader of Opposition in Assembly R Ashoka, Deputy Leader of Opposition Arvind Bellad and other senior leaders met Shah here.

Even as Shah was in Bengaluru, a group of dissidents met at former BJP MP GM Siddeshwar’s residence in Bengaluru late on Thursday night. Interestingly, Union Minister of State V Somanna too is said to have taken part in the meeting with BJP MLA Ramesh Jarkiholi’s team. The rebels want to convey their displeasure to Shah through Somanna.