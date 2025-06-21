Karnataka govt mired in corruption: Opposition

BENGALURU: BJP Parliamentary Board member and former CM BS Yediyurappa, state BJP president BY Vijayendra and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy of JDS on Friday alleged that the State Government is mired in corruption, stunting its ability to take up development projects. Speaking at the BJP office, Yediyurappa criticised the government for failing to address public grievances. Labelling the government a “Tughlaq Darbar”, he described its governance as unorganised and directionless.

He said BJP is not against minorities, but condemned the government’s alleged “excessive appeasement” for vote bank politics, which he said neglects SC/STs.

On Congress MLA BR Patil’s viral audio, alleging bribes behind the allotment of shelter homes, Yediyurappa said these claims are “100% true”.

Welcoming Union Minister Pralhad Joshi’s efforts to resolve internal party disputes, Yediyurappa said he is ready to engage with dissatisfied leaders. He plans to work from the party office daily till noon and visit one or two districts weekly to connect with workers and the public.

Vijayendra said BJP will intensify its fight against the ruling party. After a meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Bengaluru, he said Shah gave strategic inputs to bolster BJP’s campaign in the state.

Vijayendra criticised the Congress government for raising minority reservations in housing schemes from 10% to 15%, calling it “appeasement politics”. He too called the government a “Tughlaq Darbar.” On MLA BR Patil’s clip on demands for money for housing benefits, he said, “This government has become an ATM for the high command. Even Congress MLAs are now exposing corruption.”

Kumaraswamy, too, said the audio clip is proof of rampant corruption. On Revenue Minister Krishna Byregowda’s recent remarks about fixed commissions, he said, “Even ministers themselves are acknowledging corruption. Why is any more proof necessary?” They want to loot enough public money now so they can fund the elections later.”