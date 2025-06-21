US visit row: Approach court, Chidambaram tells Priyank; minister writes to EAM

BENGALURU: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has urged Karnataka IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge to challenge the Union Government denying him permission to take part in the Bio International Convention in Boston and Design Automation Conference in San Francisco in the United States in the court.

Chidambaram said that the Indian government must answer the charge of Priyank that the Centre denied him permission to lead a delegation to visit the US to meet potential investors and think-tanks who had invited him.

Taking to X, Chidambaram said if there is no satisfactory answer, Priyank must approach the court.

“The right to travel and the right to freedom of speech and expression are fundamental rights Often, the GoI forgets that it is only one government in a federal democracy where there is another government too,” he said.