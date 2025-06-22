Rampant corruption, no work without 60 per cent commission in Karnataka government offices: Ashoka

BENGALURU: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka has said that corruption is rampant and no work is done in any State Government offices without 60% commission. Ashoka also demanded a judicial probe into alleged corruption in the Housing Department.

“So far, opposition parties have been making allegations against the government, but now even the senior leaders of the ruling party are making allegations, showing the extent of corruption,” Ashoka told media persons in Bengaluru on Saturday.

“They take money for plan sanction and allotment of houses. Nothing works in this government without money. No work will be done in any office without 60% commission,” he said.

Ashoka said Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is not doing anything, but making allegations against the Union Government. The BJP leader said that the State Government should immediately order a judicial probe into allegations made by senior Congress MLA BR Patil, who had alleged that houses were allotted to those who paid bribes. If the Congress MLAs talk about corruption, the government will not survive for three days, Ashoka said.