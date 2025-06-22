Surjewala slams Centre over Minister Priyank’s US visit row

BENGALURU: The delay in granting travel clearance for IT/BT and RDPR Minister Priyank Kharge’s official visit to the United States has sparked a political controversy, with Congress leaders accusing the Union Government of engaging in “petty and vindictive” politics aimed at undermining Karnataka’s global engagement efforts.

AICC General Secretary and Karnataka in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala slammed the Centre, calling the initial denial and subsequent approval of Priyank’s travel request “politically motivated.”

“This is sheer pettiness,” Surjewala said, highlighting Karnataka’s significance as one of India’s top economic contributors, with Rs 1.59 lakh crore in GST collections. He alleged that Priyank was being targeted not for his work but because he is the son of Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge. “Despite being a modernist and one of the most efficient ministers, he is being punished for his lineage,” Surjewala said.

Echoing the charge, Karnataka Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil termed the delay a “deliberate act” reflecting what he called “PM Narendra Modi’s continued Gujarat-centric mindset”.

“It is clear this was no oversight. Karnataka, like Tamil Nadu, is being unfairly targeted,” he said. Patil said that Karnataka stands alongside Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu as one of the top destinations for global investment, yet faces repeated hurdles from the Centre.

The controversy erupted after the Ministry of External Affairs denied Priyank’s travel clearance without explanation. The approval came only on June 19, five days after his scheduled departure, following a press conference in which Priyank highlighted the timeline and questioned the motive behind the denial.

Congress leaders have demanded a formal explanation, calling the episode a violation of the spirit of cooperative federalism. They argue that such interference not only undermines state-level initiatives to attract investment but also tarnishes India’s image on the global stage.