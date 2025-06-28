Veterinarians say phorate traces found in stomach of five dead tigers in Karnataka's MM Hills

BENGALURU: Veterinarians have found traces of phorate, a chemical found in insecticides, in the meat of the dead ox in the stomach and digestive system of the tigress and her four cubs that were found dead in MM Hills on June 26. “Phorate is a carbonate compound found in insecticides. Local residents have laced the freshly dead ox with large quantities of insecticides containing phorate.
All the five big cats have died within a couple of hours of eating the meat,” said a veterinarian, who is part of the team constituted to investigate the deaths.
Animals die 4-5 hours after consuming poison-laced food when the digestion gets completed. But in some instances, like in this case, they die within a couple of hours if the poison content is high, he added. Also, the type of poison and its details can be best ascertained if the carcass is found within 4-5 days.
Presence of other chemicals to be ascertained: Experts
In this case, some chemicals are known, but their quantities and the presence of other chemicals is yet to be ascertained. The final Forensic Science Laboratory report is awaited, the expert said.
The first set of FSL reports will be available within three days and the detailed final report will take a week or two, said a senior forest department official, who is part of the investigation.
“After the report is obtained, we will know whether the chemicals are banned or not,” the expert added.
The tigress was nine years old, while her cubs were a year old. She was not a lactating mother, but a prime breeding female. She was photographed with four cubs three years ago. But those were earlier set of cubs and not the ones found dead now. The dead cubs were learning to hunt and fend for themselves, forest officials said.
Karnataka forest officials recalled, “In 2017, two leopards were found poisoned to death in Bandipur Tiger Reserve. Three years ago, a tiger was found dead because of poisoning in Nagarhole Tiger Reserve. This is the highest number of tigers found dead in a single instance because of poisoning, in the state.”
Former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests BK Singh said the forest department has been unable to control doddis (cattle camps set up inside forests) in MM Hills and many forest patches.
Doddis have started reappearing and it is a concern. The department must act as these camps are mainly from Tamil Nadu, he added.
Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Wildlife, Subhash B Malkhade said forest staffers had completely stopped cattle grazing. The issue was discussed at several meetings and the matter was brought under control. This is a clear case of poisoning and an organised crime.