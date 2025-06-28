Veterinarians say phorate traces found in stomach of five dead tigers in Karnataka's MM Hills

BENGALURU: Veterinarians have found traces of phorate, a chemical found in insecticides, in the meat of the dead ox in the stomach and digestive system of the tigress and her four cubs that were found dead in MM Hills on June 26. “Phorate is a carbonate compound found in insecticides. Local residents have laced the freshly dead ox with large quantities of insecticides containing phorate.

All the five big cats have died within a couple of hours of eating the meat,” said a veterinarian, who is part of the team constituted to investigate the deaths.

Animals die 4-5 hours after consuming poison-laced food when the digestion gets completed. But in some instances, like in this case, they die within a couple of hours if the poison content is high, he added. Also, the type of poison and its details can be best ascertained if the carcass is found within 4-5 days.

Presence of other chemicals to be ascertained: Experts

In this case, some chemicals are known, but their quantities and the presence of other chemicals is yet to be ascertained. The final Forensic Science Laboratory report is awaited, the expert said.

The first set of FSL reports will be available within three days and the detailed final report will take a week or two, said a senior forest department official, who is part of the investigation.

“After the report is obtained, we will know whether the chemicals are banned or not,” the expert added.