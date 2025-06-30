Bike taxi riders launch hunger strike across Karnataka

BENGALURU: Karnataka bike taxi riders have launched a state-wide hunger strike in cities including Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mandya, Davanagere and Ramanagara, demanding an immediate withdrawal of the government’s ban on bike taxis.

While riders from Bengaluru gathered at Freedom Park, thousands of their compatriots and their families in other cities said the ban has left them jobless and desperate.

“This is how we pay our kids’ school fees, take care of our parents, and put food on the table,” one rider said, adding, “Without this, we have nothing.” With no other employment options and rapidly depleting savings, many riders said they are being pushed to the brink.

The protesters, many of whom rely solely on this work to support their families, have raised concerns about what they call a “double standard” in enforcement. While food and parcel deliveries using two-wheelers are permitted, the same vehicles used to transport passengers are penalised. “We’re not asking for special treatment,” another rider explained. “We just want to be treated fairly. We just want to work.”

In addition to the hunger strike, riders have submitted letters to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy, urging them to involve stakeholders in formulating a fair and inclusive policy.

As the hunger strike continues, the riders have made one final plea. “Don’t take away our bikes. Don’t take away our dignity. Don’t take away the only way we have to survive.” Until their voices are heard and action is taken, the protests will go on, they added.

Bike taxis have long filled a critical gap in urban and semi-urban transport-offering fast, affordable and convenient last-mile connectivity. They argued that banning bike taxis not only affects their livelihood but also hurts lakhs of commuters who depend on these services, especially women, students, and low-income workers.