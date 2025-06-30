Cracks in Kabini dam a cause for concern

More than seven dams in Mysuru and Chamarajanagar districts, mainly Kabini, Taraka, Nugu, Suvarnavathi, Chikkahole, Gundal and Uduthorehal dam, which are more than 40 years old, need immediate attention for better maintenance and structural safety.

Experts rule out an immediate threat to the structure of Kabini dam. However, neglect or delay in filling up the cavity and cracks would weaken the reservoir structure, they caution.

Irrigation department officials noticed leakage and deployed robots and underwater cameras to record the status of the structure, to report to the expert committee and Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited authorities, with details that the cracks and cavities are more than 50-cm deep. The engineers could not take up work immediately because of high turbidity in the water and poor visibility to fill up the cracks.

The Dam Safety review team and Dam Safety panel, comprising former chairmen of the Central Water Commission, inspected the dams to study their status.

Due to incessant rain, Chikkahole dam brimmed over but there was no relief for farmers as poor maintenance of sluice gates resulted in wastage of water. The inability to operate or fully close the sluice gate has wasted about 6 cusecs of water every day.

The broken sluice gate of Taraka dam was replaced with a 25-tonne gate 19 years ago. If the government wants to utilise the allocated 284tmcft of water, it should replace all crest gates and strengthen the structure based on the expert committee report.

The Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited has approved Rs 32.35 crore for filling up cavities and cracks in the Kabini dam. It has presented a proposal of Rs 88 crore to the Centre to strengthen the dam structures.