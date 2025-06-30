How safe are Karnataka's dams?

BELAGAVI: Dams play a pivotal role in Karnataka’s economy, agriculture, water supply and generation of power. Given the state’s dependence on variable monsoons and its vulnerability to frequent droughts, dams are essential for sustainable water resource management.

As an agrarian state, Karnataka relies heavily on irrigation, with nearly 60 to 70 per cent of its agriculture dependent on water from dams. With Karnataka being a leader in hydropower generation in South India, its dams contribute significantly to the state’s renewable energy capacity.

But if not maintained well, dams can turn into ‘water bombs’, wiping out lives and an entire region. That’s an extreme scenario but cracks, cavities and wear and tear over the years should make one conscious and cautious about that possibility. Alarm bells rang recently when reports of cracks and cavities emerged in the 50-year-old Kabini dam in Mysuru district.

A crest gate of the Tungabhadra dam in Hospet collapsed last August. Experts have suggested replacement of all the 32 gates of this ageing dam.

The movement for clearance or decommissioning of unsafe dams has gained momentum, particularly in the West. According to experts, dams might collapse due to the degeneration of the structural material and failure to resist earthquake impact.

The hydrological safety of dams is a concern. Heavy rain due to cloudburst or glacial lake outburst due to climate change can lead to a sudden surge in water level. In October 2023, the Teesta dam in Sikkim was destroyed in a flash flood.