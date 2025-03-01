Belagavi row: Karnataka bandh on March 22

BENGALURU/BELAGAVI: Kannada Okkoota, an umbrella organisation of several Kannada outfits, has called for a Karnataka bandh on March 22, condemning the alleged oppression of Kannadigas in Belagavi and the alleged assault on a state-run bus conductor for not speaking Marathi recently.

They have also demanded a ban on the Marathi Ekikaran Samiti in Karnataka and has called for Shiv Sena members to be barred from entering the state.

On Friday, a meeting of the okkoota was held to discuss various issues concerning the issue. It was decided in the meeting to hold multiple protests throughout March.

Stir on cards for Mekedatu project: Vatal

Addressing the media, Kannada Okkoota chief Vatal Nagaraj urged CM Siddaramaiah and various organisations to support the bandh, as this is not about politics. “On March 22, from 6 am to 6 pm, there will be a statewide bandh in Karnataka,” he announced, appealing to all organisations and leaders to support the bandh.

“We have already spoken to shopping malls across the state, including Bengaluru, and they will remain closed. I urge the Government Employees’ Association to support the bandh. Private and government schools should declare a holiday, and all IT companies should grant leave. All shops and businesses must shut down, bringing trade and commerce to a halt,” said Vatal. A protest demanding the implementation of the Mekedatu project is also planned by blocking the Karnataka-Tamil Nadu border in Attibele, he added.

Meanwhile, Kannada organisations such as Karnataka Rakshana Vedike - both factions led by TA Narayana Gowda and Praveen Shetty - are yet to decide on extending support to the bandh.

Path of the protest

March 3: Laying siege to Raj Bhavan

March 7: ‘Belagavi Chalo’

March 11: Blocking the K’taka- TN border in Attibele

March 14: Protests in Mandya, Mysuru, and Ramanagara in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office

March 16: Hoskote toll National highway traffic shutdown

March 22: Karnataka Bandh