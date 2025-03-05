CM Siddaramaiah puts brakes on Baldota steel plant

KOPPAL: Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday instructed the Koppal deputy commissioner to stop the preparatory work for a steel and power plant being set up by Baldota Steel and Power Limited near Koppal town.

Representatives from all political parties, members of the public and activists from environmental organisations met Siddaramaiah on Tuesday in Bengaluru and requested him to stop the work at the steel plant, stating that it would harm the environment in Koppa.

It was only last month that a memorandum of understanding was signed at the Global Investors’ Meet to set up the plant at a cost of Rs 54,000 crore.

The residents complained that if the plant comes up, pollution will go up further as their town is already facing health hazards because of many industries.

KSPCB did not clear project: CM

District in-charge minister Shivaraj Tangadagi and others explained to the chief minister about the hazards of the plant, and Siddaramaiah immediately asked the Koppal DC to stop all preparatory work.

The CM also said he came to know that the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board has not given clearance to the project. The CM said he will discuss the issue with Industry Minister MB Patil and get a detailed report.

On February 24, hundreds of residents and activists from villages around Koppal town held a massive protest at the Taluk Stadium.

Environmentalists on Tuesday said the management of the steel company performed the land-breaking ceremony despite intense protests by the residents. “We are not opposed to development, but we are against the steel plant project as it would create a health hazard for people,” they added.