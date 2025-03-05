Never faced a black mark in my career: Karnataka DGP shocked over daughter Ranya Rao's arrest in gold smuggling

Senior IPS officer Dr. K Ramachandra Rao, Director-General of Police (Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation), has expressed shock and devastation over the arrest of his stepdaughter, actress Ranya Rao, in a gold smuggling case. Ranya was taken into custody at Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International Airport on Tuesday night after Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officials allegedly found 14.8 kilograms of gold in her possession.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rao sought to distance himself from the controversy, stating, "The law will do its job. There is no black mark on my career." He maintained that he had no prior knowledge of Ranya’s alleged involvement in smuggling activities and came to know about the arrest only through media reports.

"Like any other father, I was shocked and devastated when it came to my notice through the media. I was not aware of any of these things. I don't want to say anything more," he said.

Clarifying his relationship with Ranya, Rao added, "She is not living with us. She is living separately with her husband. There must be some problem between them… (maybe) due to some family issues."

Ranya is the daughter of Rao’s second wife from her previous marriage. After his first wife passed away, Rao remarried, and his second wife had two daughters from her earlier marriage, including Ranya.

The arrest comes after allegations that she was involved in smuggling 14.8 kilograms of gold from Dubai into India. In light of the situation, Congress MLA and Legal Advisor to the Karnataka Chief Minister, AS Ponnanna, made a statement regarding the arrest.

Ponnanna asserted that Ranya was being treated as any other accused, saying, "She is an accused for indulging in smuggling. The law will take its course, whether she is the DGP's, the CM's or the Prime Minister's daughter...If there is any official nexus involved in this, it will come out in the investigation."