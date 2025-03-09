Koppal rape: Two held, Odisha tourist’s body found

KOPPAL: The body of Odisha tourist Bibash, 22, who was pushed into the Tungabhadra canal along with two others at Sanapur village in Koppal district on Thursday night, was found on Saturday near the power grid house.

Koppal police have arrested two of the three accused of assaulting and raping two women, including a foreign national. They have also been charged with murdering Bibash.

Four tourists, including two foreigners, and a homestay owner were attacked by the accused near the canal at Sanapur on Thursday night.

SP Ram Arasiddi said the arrested have been identified as Mallesha alias Handi Mallesha, 22, a mason from Sai Nagar, Gangavati, and Chetan Sai, 21, a labourer. Efforts are on to nab the third accused.

He said the accused used to go on long rides at night after consuming alcohol. After seeing the tourists on Thursday night, they stopped their bikes and demanded money. This led to an argument and the accused attacked the group. They pushed the men into the canal and allegedly raped the two women. Mallesha and Sai confessed to the crime, he said.