Security to be tightened at tourist spots in Karnataka, says Minister Parameshwara

BENGALURU: After two women were raped near Hampi, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara said the State government will tighten security measures for tourists. One male tourist also drowned after he was pushed into a canal by the alleged rapists.

“On one side, we are trying to attract tourists, and such incidents will definitely make a negative impact. We will take a relook at secruity measures,’’ Parameshwara said here on Sunday. He also said they would inform US and Israeli embassies and ensure the foreign tourists return safely to their countries.

Parameshwara told reporters the government would take safety measures in Hampi and other tourist places. We want more tourists to come here, feel safe and return to their countries safely. We have taken this incident seriously and will ensure that justice is served. He said they would re-evaluate existing security protocols to prevent such incidents in future.

On the horrific crime that took place two days ago, the minister said four people, including two foreign nationals, had stepped out of their homestay after dinner. Three people came asking for a fuel station and demanded money. During the melee, they pushed a man from Odisha into the canal, where he drowned. His body was found on Saturday.

The men raped, assaulted and robbed the two women, including one tourist from Israel who is under treatment now. “We have arrested the accused and recorded the women’s statements,’’ he said.

CBI investigating Ranya’s case

Asked about actress Ranya Rao who was arrested for smuggling gold, Parameshwara said the CBI registered a suo motu case and investigation is on. On the involvement of other members, he said he doesn’t know about the film fraternity or who else is involved. “We will get to know only after the CBI completes investigation about who is involved and who are the people behind this case,” he said.

Firm linked to Ranya got 12 acres in January ’23

M/s Ksiroda India Pvt Ltd, a company linked to Kannada actress Ranya Rao, who was arrested in a gold smuggling case, was allotted 12 acres of land on January 2, 2023, Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) CEO Mahesh clarified on Sunday.

The land, located in Sira Industrial Area, Tumakuru district, was approved for allotment during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting during the tenure of the previous government, Mahesh said.

According to a press release, the company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for steel TMT bars, rods and allied products, with an investment of Rs 138 crore. The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs.