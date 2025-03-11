Gold smuggling case: 'Land sanctioned to Ranya Rao's firm under BJP rule, withheld over non-payment'

BENGALURU: Industries Minister MB Patil on Monday said 12 acres of land sanctioned to Ksiroda India Private Limited, a company linked to actress Ranya Rao, accused in a gold smuggling case, has not been officially allocated since the company failed to make the prescribed payment.

The decision to allot 12 acres to the firm at the Sira Industrial Area in Tumakuru was taken during the 137th State Level Single Window Clearance Committee (SLSWCC) meeting held on January 2, 2023.

The BJP was in power in the state at that point in time and Congress came to power in May 2023.

The minister told the media in Bengaluru that since the company did not remit the required amount within the stipulated time, the land has not been officially handed over.

The company had submitted a proposal to set up a manufacturing unit for steel TMT bars, rods, and allied products, with an investment of Rs 138 crore. The project was expected to generate approximately 160 jobs.