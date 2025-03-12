Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into police's alleged misuse of privileges in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

A day after directing a CID investigation into the alleged misuse of official privileges by state police officers in a gold smuggling case, the Karnataka government withdrew its order on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the government had ordered a CID probe into the involvement of police personnel in the abuse of official protocol and privileges, following the arrest of actor Ranya Rao.

The incident in question relates to the seizure of 14.2 kg of gold, valued at over ₹12.86 crore, from Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3.