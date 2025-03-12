Karnataka govt withdraws CID probe into police's alleged misuse of privileges in Ranya Rao gold smuggling case

A day after directing a CID investigation into the alleged misuse of official privileges by state police officers in a gold smuggling case, the Karnataka government withdrew its order on Wednesday.
On Tuesday, the government had ordered a CID probe into the involvement of police personnel in the abuse of official protocol and privileges, following the arrest of actor Ranya Rao.
The incident in question relates to the seizure of 14.2 kg of gold, valued at over ₹12.86 crore, from Rao at Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport on March 3.
Ranya Rao, who is the stepdaughter of K. Ramachandra Rao, a senior police officer with the rank of Director General of Police (DGP) and the current Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation, was arrested by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). She had arrived in Bengaluru from Dubai when the gold was seized from her possession.
The government's decision to initiate the CID probe came a week after the gold smuggling incident, amid suspicions about the potential misuse of police privileges.
However, following a review, the government retracted its directive, with no further explanation provided.